Investment House LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.07. The stock had a trading volume of 544,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

