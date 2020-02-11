Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,376 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 257,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,041,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,418,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.94. 951,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.50 and a 200 day moving average of $303.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

