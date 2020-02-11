Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 502,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.