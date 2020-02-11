Investment House LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

WAT stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,687. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average of $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,286. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

