Investment House LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 140,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,426 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

