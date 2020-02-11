Investment House LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 58,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 191,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,132 shares of company stock worth $3,970,910. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. 6,948,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

