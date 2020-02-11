Investment House LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 171,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

