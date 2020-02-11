Investment House LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment House LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.68. 772,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,752. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

