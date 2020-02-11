Investment House LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,372. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $122.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

