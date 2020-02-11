Investment House LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. 431,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

