Investment House LLC Sells 50,866 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,866 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:CCL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 271,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

