Investment House LLC Sells 79,630 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,630 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,480,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

