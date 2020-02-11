Investment House LLC Sells 963 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.43. 480,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $146.79 and a 12 month high of $180.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

