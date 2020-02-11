Investment House LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Investment House LLC owned about 0.37% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 109,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,818 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,696. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

