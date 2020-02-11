Investment House LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.10.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $658.85. 70,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,176. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -255.63 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $346.99 and a one year high of $725.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.33.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

