Investment House LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,866. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

