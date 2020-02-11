Investors Buy High Volume of Cosan Call Options (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

CZZ stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 4,763.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cosan by 57.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cosan by 901.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cosan by 687.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 627,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cosan by 151.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,472 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

