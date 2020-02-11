Investors Buy Large Volume of PTC Call Options (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,853 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,205% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. PTC has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.65 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

