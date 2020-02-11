Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,559 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,057% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 107,590 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $4,021,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $31,088,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.