Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 67,513 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the average daily volume of 4,845 put options.

Several research firms have commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $31,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,319.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Slack by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

