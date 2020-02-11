Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 112,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,365,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,358,473 shares of company stock worth $1,753,684,479 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

