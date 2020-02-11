ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $553,698.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,548,356 coins and its circulating supply is 12,648,356 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

