Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 3,882 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IONS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 550,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 485,973 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after purchasing an additional 374,736 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,176,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $15,635,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

