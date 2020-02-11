IOTA Price Hits $0.33 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Coinone, Exrates and Gate.io. IOTA has a total market cap of $921.49 million and $43.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Ovis, FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinone and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

