IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.91. IQIYI has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

