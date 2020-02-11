iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,637. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.