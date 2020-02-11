iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,594. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.00 and a one year high of $338.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

