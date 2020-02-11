iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.90. The company had a trading volume of 163,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,107. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

