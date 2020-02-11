iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 18.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $255,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,954 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

