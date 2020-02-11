iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$51.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 112,114 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

