iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,923,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,461,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.