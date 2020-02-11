iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,803. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

