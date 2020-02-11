iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

EFA traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. 8,460,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,503,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

