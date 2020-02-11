iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Stock Holdings Increased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EPP traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

