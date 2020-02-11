iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 8.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $107,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,063,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,845,000. Gainplan LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,316. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

