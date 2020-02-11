iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.43 and a 52 week high of $138.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

