iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 283,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

