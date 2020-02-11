iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 8.9% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $241.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.19 and a 52 week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

