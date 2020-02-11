iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,496. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

