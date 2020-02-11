Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 134,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 285,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 207,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

