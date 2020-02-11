Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,839. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.37. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.