ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of ITT worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 190.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $615,125. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

ITT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,997. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.