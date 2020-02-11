Iungo (ING) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. Iungo has a total market cap of $32,936.00 and $344.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iungo has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.