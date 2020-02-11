Ivy (IVY) Trading 61.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 84.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ivy token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia and IDEX. Ivy has a total market cap of $723,114.00 and $1,538.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.05790149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052817 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Ivy (IVY) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

