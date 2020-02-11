J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAYS remained flat at $$34.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. J.W. Mays has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

