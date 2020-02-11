J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. J2 Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.36-7.66 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.36-7.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.