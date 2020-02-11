Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Jack in the Box worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,323 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.46. 369,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

