Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 10.4% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.51. 6,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,650. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

