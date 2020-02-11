Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 101,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 107.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 28,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,734. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

