Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,236,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.70. 71,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

